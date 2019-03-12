DeSantis traveled to the Big Apple on Fontainebleau owner’s plane

Gov. Ron DeSantis hitched a ride to New York City on a chartered jet owned by a South Florida billionaire who accompanied the governor and whose resort hotel and gambling casino are regulated by the state.
DeSantis’ Feb. 28 excursion to New York — paid for by the Republican Party of Florida — was on a plane owned by Jeffrey Soffer, an Aventura real estate executive who owns the Fontainebleau resort hotel in Miami Beach and the Big Easy Casino, formerly Mardi Gras Casino, in Hallandale Beach.
The trip perpetuates an arrangement used in the past by governors and legislative leaders that at times has led to controversy. While in New York, DeSantis met with Wall Street finance executives, his office disclosed on the day of the trip. He also had talks with officials of Amazon.
