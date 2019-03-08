Florida could enact a 20-cent deposit on bottles and cans. Here’s what you need to know.

Sunday at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time will officially begin for 2019, lasting until 2 a.m. on Nov. 3. Lawmakers in Tallahassee passed a bill in the spring 0f 2018 that would have made Florida the first state to make Daylight Saving Time year-round, meaning it would enjoy later sunsets (and later sunrises) 365 days a year. But to make it reality, Congress needed to approve it – and that’s where the prospect died, much to the television and airline industry’s pleasure.