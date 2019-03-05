Gov. DeSantis pushes ‘bold’ reforms, assails sanctuary cities, healthcare costs

Speaking to a packed Florida House chamber filled with lawmakers on the opening day of the Legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final pitch to legislators Tuesday for the bills he hopes will cross his desk.
“We here today are united in insisting that the constitutional protections central to a free society are honored for all of our citizens,” he said “Having spent three terms in a different legislature, a prison that I call U.S. House of Representatives, it is quite a privilege to be able to work with a legislative body that has demonstrated the ability to get things done and to lead.”
Days away from marking his second month in office, Gov. Ron DeSantis is still sailing on a wave of bipartisan goodwill after a hard-fought, highly partisan campaign. Except for a few trips to Washington and New York, DeSantis has largely kept up his breakneck pace of traveling Florida and making announcements endorsing bills in the Legislature or proposing ideas of his own.
In that spirit, DeSantis opened his speech with issues popular on both sides of the aisle: cleaning up Florida’s environment, helping the Panhandle recover from Hurricane Michael and the Cabinet’s pardon of four black men, known as the “Groveland Four,” who were wrongly accused and punished for raping a white woman 70 years ago.
And he promised to keep up what has been this signature style thus far, what he calls “energy in the executive.”
“Now is the time to be bold,” DeSantis told the lawmakers.
Even so, the agenda DeSantis outlined contained highly conservative pieces that foreshadow coming fights between the parties and with the Legislative leaders. His speech included a call to expand school vouchers to allow general revenue dollars to be used toward private school tuition, and the GOP crowd-pleaser of eliminating so-called sanctuary cities — both issues that could be explosive this Legislative session.
“Florida will not be a sanctuary state,” DeSantis promised.
DeSantis also spent a significant portion of his speech discussing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last year, which he said was “the most preventable school shooting, maybe in history.”
Although DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel shortly after he took office and replaced him with Gregory Tony, the state Senate is tasked with reviewing that suspension. DeSantis pointedly warned senators in attendance that they should do the right thing.
“The failures of the former sheriff are well-documented. Why any senator would want to thumb his nose at the Parkland families and to eject Sheriff Toney, who is doing a great job and has made history as the first African-American sheriff in Broward history, is beyond me,” he said, before adding a softener: “But I judge not, lest I be judged.”
Despite staying in the headlines for his policy announcements and the release of his budget last month, Tuesday still marked an important opportunity for DeSantis to make one final, full-throated pitch for what he hopes lawmakers — who have the true power to either accept or reject his many ideas — write into law this year.
Already, differences in opinion between DeSantis and the Legislative leaders have started to emerge, such as Republican House Speaker José Oliva’s aversion toward the record level of spending proposed in DeSantis’ $91.3 billion budget. Funding for colleges and universities especially could be a point of contention, as DeSantis pitched upping university spending while the House foreshadows cutbacks to what Oliva called an “endless appetite for new construction.”
In the Senate, President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, has expressed early skepticism toward a DeSantis healthcare proposal that, along with cooperation from the feds, would allow Floridians to import prescription drugs from Canada. Galvano has said he is unsure of the legality of a state getting involved in international commerce, a power reserved for Congress.
But those early disagreements weren’t part of the pomp of the opening day of session, which allowed all three leaders to outline their hopes for the next two months in how they wish to shape the policies in the nation’s third-largest state.
This is a developing story which will be updated.
