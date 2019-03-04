Florida lawmaker wanted to ban plastic straws. He ended up with a ban on banning them.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism committee approved a bill Monday that, instead of taking aim at plastic straw use, sets up a study to look at the effects of plastic utensils. It also puts a five-year moratorium on locally enacted bans on plastic straws.
The amended bill, introduced by committee member Sen. Travis Hutson, now sets up a study to be carried out by the Department of Environmental Protection. Local governments would not be able to ban plastic straws until 2024.
An earlier version of the bill would have required restaurants and other eateries to only give out plastic straws at the request of a customer.
“I realized that I was kind of putting my own thoughts into this. ... It was government overreach,” the Elkton Republican said. “So what I did was file an amendment that would put a moratorium but give us a study.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Under the current bill, a local government that violates the rule would be fined $25,000.
In 2008, the Legislature enacted a similar law requiring DEP to analyze “the need for new or different regulation of auxiliary containers, wrappings, or disposable plastic bags used by consumers to carry products from retail establishments.”
To date, the Legislature has not adopted any recommendations contained in the report.
Campaigns to eliminate plastic straws in Florida have popped up in recent years. The Department of Environmental Protection launched a “Skip the Straw” campaign earlier this year, and cities like Coral Gables, St. Petersburg, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale have passed regulations about plastic utensils.
In February 2016, Coral Gables voted to ban the use of Styrofoam containers even after the Legislature passed a law prohibiting cities from banning the polystyrene products.
That summer, the city was sued by the Florida Retail Federation Inc., and Super Progreso Inc., who alleged that the ordinance was preempted by state statute. The courts ruled that the ordinance was “valid and enforceable.”
Jennifer Rubiello, of St. Petersburg-based Environment Florida, said by putting a stay on plastic bans, the state is allowing everyday items like plastic straws to threaten Florida’s wildlife and waterways.
“As a state surrounded by water on three sides, we should be leading the nation in moving away from single-use plastics rather than tying the hands of local governments who want to protect wildlife and the health of their communities from pollution,” she said.
Holly Parker-Curry of the Surfrider Foundation agreed.
“If you stop and clean a beach for five minutes, you’ll have a bag full of straws. The impact is already very clear and very established,” she said. “We don’t need a study, we need action.”
Comments