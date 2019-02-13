State Politics

DeSantis orders audit of programs like the one that might have prevented Parkland

By Elizabeth Koh Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

February 13, 2019

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Israel, was under fire over BSO’s response to the Parkland shooting. His replacement, Gregory Tony, is a former Coral Springs police sergeant.
TALLAHASSEE

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a statewide audit of discipline diversion programs and a slate of other directives to bolster school safety measures Wednesday, on the eve of the anniversary of the Parkland shooting that claimed the lives of 14 students and three adults last year.

In an executive order, DeSantis called for an audit of all 67 counties’ school districts for diversion programs like the “PROMISE” program, which Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was referred to while a student in the Broward County school district. The audit “should determine the requirements for eligibility and operation of these programs, the costs of these programs, their stated impact on school and public safety, and whether there is evidence to support their continuation, closure or regulation in law.”

DeSantis’s order also directed the Department of Education and the Department of Juvenile Justice to work together to review the programs by July 1 and, “at a minimum, determine whether there is adequate information or evidence available to draw an informed conclusion about the efficacy of these programs and their impact on school and public safety.”

“Although protecting our students is a perpetual process, there are steps we can take immediately to improve safety in our schools,” DeSantis said in a statement. “While we cannot bring back the innocents lost, we can honor their memory by learning from the mistakes that were made and resolving to swiftly correct all of those within our control.”

DeSantis also sent a letter to FDLE Wednesday to direct them to create a threat analysis strategy to help identify and prevent future threats of mass violence, including social media monitoring.

DeSantis is expected to make an announcement in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon focusing on school safety measures ahead of Thursday’s one-year mark after the shooting, which helped spur the passage of sweeping school safety legislation — including gun control and mental health measures — that are being revisited this year.

The executive order also directs the state’s education commissioner, former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, to reopen the application period for the so-called “guardian” program through April 1 to extend the window for sheriffs who want to participate, and to communicate to school superintendents how to comply with the law over the guardian program and school resource officers.

The order also directs the department to “take all necessary steps to provide a centralized, integrated data repository and data analytics resources to improve access to timely school safety information” by August, after the December deadline was missed late last year.

