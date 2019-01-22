DeSantis appoints Carlos Muñiz, who has never been a judge, to Florida Supreme Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Carlos Muñiz, a former lawyer for Gov. Jeb Bush but never a judge, to the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Muñiz was working as general counsel to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos before joining the Florida court.
DeSantis noted Muñiz is the first appointee in decades not to previously serve as a judge but praised his “intellectual firepower.”
Muñiz was also a top deputy for former Attorney General Pam Bondi for three years, where he helped defend the office’s decision to sit out a lawsuit against Trump University, according to the Associated Press.
“When you ask them about Carlos, the praise is effusive,” DeSantis said. “Gov. Bush said he’s one of — I think the may have even said the smartest — guy who ever worked for him in eight years.”
It’s the governor’s third and final pick to fill out the court.
Muñiz is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Yale Law School. He clerked for Judge José Cabranes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and for Judge Thomas Flannery of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
