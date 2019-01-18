DeSantis suspends Palm Beach County elections chief

Citing failures to meet ballot counting deadlines during last year’s contentious midterm election, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher Friday afternoon and named Republican lawyer Wendy Link as her replacement to “right the ship” — though he said Link would not seek the office in the next election and only fill the post for two years.
Bucher is the second elections official to lose her job over the November 2018 recounts. Former Broward elections chief Brenda Snipes was suspended by former Gov. Rick Scott late last year shortly after the recounts ended.
“Today what we’re going to bring here to Florida is a sense of calm,” said Secretary of State and former Seminole County supervisor of elections Mike Ertel, as some protesters booed in the background. He criticized poor elections performance that had led to voters “not sure of what’s going to happen next, what issue is going to befall us next.”
DeSantis also named Chris Anderson, a U.S. military veteran who served in Afghanistan who is currently working as an investigator in Seminole County, to replace Ertel as elections chief there.
In appointing both Link and Anderson, DeSantis cast voting issues in South Florida as an exception to the rest of Florida’s 67 counties: “The problems that you saw in Broward and Palm Beach unfairly tarnished the image of the state.”
But Palm Beach’s delay in completing ballot counting after the recounts was particularly egregious, he added. “An election that happened a week after Halloween and you ended up not having the recount done until after Christmas,” he said. “Palm Beach County stands alone on that level of ineptitude.”
During the 2018 midterm election, Palm Beach County blew by deadlines for the simultaneous recounts for U.S. Senate, governor and commissioner of agriculture races. All three were within the 0.5 percent victory margin that triggered the machine recount process, but Palm Beach only finished the Senate and a state House race on time, further delaying its start for the hand recount that was also required for two races.
Bucher was at the helm of the capsizing ship that just couldn’t seem to bail fast enough, with machines short-circuiting, outdated equipment that could only count one race at a time and general chaos ensuing.
Throughout the recount drama, fingers were pointed in every direction. Bucher blamed machines overheating which she said caused the vote count to start over after 175,000 had been tabulated. The company that serviced those machines, Dominion Voting, said their information indicated it was an employee error.
Reports emerged that a staffer may have jammed a paper clip or a binder clip into a machine, which Bucher disputed.
She lamented at the time that the county was tasked with recreating weeks of work in a few days to meet the machine recount deadline. Bucher did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.
It’s true the state certified Palm Beach’s antiquated machines in 2015, approving them for use in future years (recertification is not required each year). The county had set aside $11 million to buy new equipment, but Bucher decided not to purchase the new equipment, citing concerns that they wouldn’t comply with state law to accommodate people with disabilities.
Since the election ended and Florida was yet again embarrassed nationally by maintaining its reputation for incompetence in elections, leaders in state government have repeatedly said the fault lies with Bucher and Broward County’s Brenda Snipes. Many have referenced the fact that Miami-Dade, the state’s largest county, was able to comply with all elections deadlines.
Scott held a press conference two days after the election and accused “unethical liberals” of trying to “steal this election.” Both Bucher and Snipes are Democrats. Snipes later submitted her resignation, effective in early January, and in late November Scott suspended her, effective immediately. Snipes has filed suit challenging the suspension, and a federal court judge ruled on the case January 9.
In an unexpected legal move, DeSantis also said Friday he was rescinding Scott’s suspension of Snipes and accepting Snipes’ previously submitted resignation letter to stop that litigation. It was not immediately clear what that meant for Peter Antonacci, who Scott had appointed to replace Snipes.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a DeSantis adviser, pulled few punches on Twitter on Friday ahead of DeSantis’ suspension of Bucher.
“Bucher violated court orders, polluted provisional ballots w ballots not approved by the canvassing board, failed 2 maintain equipment & even overheated elections equipment by jamming it w a paper clip,” he tweeted. “Anyone else tired of being embarrassed by Palm Beach Co during elections?”
Miami Herald staff writers Kyra Gurney and David Smiley contributed to this report.
