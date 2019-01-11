Moving from Congress to Governor’s Mansion gives DeSantis new perspective on shutdown

By sunset on his second full day in office, Gov. Ron DeSantis had already flown across the state to view the damage of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach and to announce an executive order that addressed toxic algae blooms in Bonita Springs, Sarasota and Stuart.
But progress on both the issues of hurricane recovery and environmental cleanup has been stunted by the partial federal government shutdown, which began Dec. 22 and so far appears no closer to a resolution. Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump have reached a stalemate over $5 billion in funding for a border wall.
The shutdown has meant federal scientists researching red tide are at home instead of in their labs tracking the toxic algae as it has subsequently popped back up near the beaches of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
And as The New York Times reported, it has intensified the hardships in the Panhandle, where government employees who were already struggling post-hurricane are now making due without paychecks. Meanwhile, the website for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is not being “actively managed” during the shutdown, per a disclaimer on the site, which adds: “we will not be able to respond to inquiries until after appropriations are enacted.”
When asked about the shutdown at his Sarasota stop on Thursday, DeSantis would only say he’s glad he’s no longer part of the dysfunction in D.C.
“I have my hands full down here,” he told reporters. “I’ve been there and done that and have the T-shirt. There is a lot of political posturing going on, but what I like about being here in Florida is people want to solve problems. We want to be productive. I don’t want to mimic the ways of Washington.”
On the campaign trail, DeSantis frequently cited his relationship with Trump as a credential, saying he would be staying out of the Washington “food fight” for good but would be much more able to work with Trump than Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who had called for Trump’s impeachment.
“You need to be able to work with the administration to be able to get the dollars we deserve,” DeSantis said during the first gubernatorial debate.
During the campaign, DeSantis regularly communicated with Trump. It’s unclear if that’s still the case and that, if so, they have discussed the federal shutdown.
Bradenton Herald staff writer Mark Young contributed to this report from Sarasota.
