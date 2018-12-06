Florida’s new Republican governor wants a Democrat for this important job

Florida governor-elect Ron DeSantis wants former state House Speaker Richard Corcoran to be the state’s next education commissioner and Democratic lawmaker Jared Moskowitz to be the next director of the Division of Emergency Management, his transition team announced Thursday.
Corcoran, a fiery Republican who has pushed hard for charter schools, could become the “most disruptive education reformer in our state’s history,” another Republican who was being considered for the job said this week.
Moskowitz, a state representative from deep blue Broward County, is a surprise pick, although he and Corcoran had been rumored to be in contention for weeks.
Moskowitz’s district includes Parkland, and he advocated heavily for the bill that sprang out of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last legislative session.
Neither men are a done deal for the jobs, however. Corcoran would have to be approved by the state Board of Education. And Moskowitz would have to be approved by the Cabinet.
“Richard is known as a no-nonsense reformer whose sole focus has been how best to support students, parents and teachers,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This issue is very personal to me. Casey and I believe that the future of our children and the future of all Florida’s children depend on our education system.”
DeSantis said Florida will be “well served” with Moskowitz leading the state’s emergency response.
“Florida has a long history of being a model for the nation in emergency preparedness and response, and with Jared at the helm, I am confident this legacy will continue,” DeSantis said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Comments