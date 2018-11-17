Both sides suggest new recounts in Broward’s second day of manual recounting

Broward County’s second day of manual recounting for the agriculture commissioner race was studded with requests for new recounts from both parties, though none appear to be likely to succeed.
First, the volunteer counting process came to a halt just over an hour after it began Saturday morning, when lawyers from both political parties pointed out volunteers were counting incorrect ballots.
On Friday, hundreds of volunteers sorted through about 32,000 undervotes and overvotes in the U.S. Senate race between Bill Nelson and Rick Scott. Saturday, volunteers began sorting through about 22,000 undervotes and overvotes for the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture race between Nikki Fried and Matt Caldwell.
Lawyers discovered several of the 10,000 overlapping ballots, which clearly marked a vote for the agriculture race but were unclear in the Senate vote, appeared in Saturday’s piles.
“It appears there may have been some envelopes from yesterday mixed in,” said Broward Canvassing Board Judge Deborah Carpenter-Toye.
Republican lawyer Joe Goldstein asked for a do-over to Saturday’s manual recount so the offending ballots — he said he saw around 10 envelopes’ worth — were fully sorted out.
“The recount should cease until that is corrected,” he said.
But the canvassing board decided to keep counting and have volunteers flag any incorrect ballots to be removed from the day’s count. Carpenter-Toye said the board hadn’t received any incorrect ballots up to that point Saturday morning.
Volunteers finished counting around 9:30 a.m., leaving several boxes of ballots for the canvassing board to certify before the day’s work was completed.
Canvassing board attorney Rene Harrod also announced the official tally of Friday’s manual recount of the U.S. Senate race. Of the more than 32,000 ballots counted, only 410 were valid votes for Nelson and 136 were votes for Scott, puncturing the claims that the unusually high undervote count in Broward was the result of a machine error.
Larry Davis, a lawyer for Fried’s campaign, asked for an explanation on what happened to the 2,040 votes Broward forgot to tally in the manual recount that was submitted to the state two minutes late. At the time, Broward announced it had also mishandled votes and “co-mingled” ballots.
The manual recount results are due to the state Sunday at noon, and it’s still unclear whether the state plans to accept the initial count submitted on Nov. 10 — as statute demands — or accept Broward’s late numbers, as Scott’s campaign has asked. His campaign netted more than 700 extra votes in Broward’s machine recount.
“If they don’t find these 2,000 ballots there’s going to be 2,000 Broward citizens — that voted for Republicans and Democrats — that aren’t going to have their vote counted. They’re going to be disenfranchised,” Davis said. “We have 24 hours to get this thing straight from now, basically.”
Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes told the board she was still unsure of what happened Thursday afternoon, but she believed early votes may have been left uncounted.
“The ballots are in this building,” she said. “There would be nowhere else for them to be. But they are misfiled in this building.”
She promised to report back soon with the answers, prompting Republican lawyer Joseph Goldstein to caution Snipes not to double count any votes in fixing the errors with the machine recount.
“We certainly want all valid ballots to be counted, but we don’t want valid votes to be counted twice,” he said.
