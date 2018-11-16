Broward volunteers finish manual recount of Senate race at lightning speed

Even with a late start to the morning, volunteers for Broward County finished the manual recount for the U.S. senate race Friday in under two hours — before the catered lunch even arrived.
Broward County Canvassing Board Attorney René Harrod announced the volunteers were done for the day at 10 a.m. Many will return Saturday to count the Agricultural Commission race and Sunday to count a local commission race.
While officials have given no official count or estimate on the number of under and over votes counted Friday, numbers reported to the state indicate there were about 32,000 in Broward.
Broward County’s lightning speed on counting the vote appears to be due to the hundreds of volunteers at work, as well as a large amount of undervotes — votes for neither senate candidate.
The three-person canvassing board must review all counted ballots, and as of 10 a.m. there appeared to be a significant backlog for the judges to consider.
Most of the ballots the judges reviewed Friday morning appeared to be clear undervotes, with a handful given each to Rick Scott and Bill Nelson.
