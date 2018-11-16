After missing first deadline, Palm Beach begins hand recount of U.S. Senate votes

A day after missing the state deadline to complete a machine recount of votes cast in the races for U.S. Senate, governor and commissioner of agriculture, Palm Beach County began a hand recount of Senate votes in a race that is still too close to call.
At noon Friday, elections workers started reviewing approximately 5,950 ballots with overvotes and undervotes — ballots in which the voter’s intent isn’t immediately clear because he or she marked two candidates in a race or left a race blank. Election workers sat two to a table in the county’s tabulation center examining ballots while observers representing both political parties watched.
The manual recount — the first statewide hand recount in Florida’s history — was ordered Thursday evening by Secretary of State Ken Detzner because the vote totals in the race between Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson were within a quarter of a percentage point. Following a statewide machine recount, the race for governor was outside the margins that trigger a hand recount.
Detzner also ordered a manual recount in the agriculture commissioner race between Republican Matt Caldwell and Democrat Nicole “Nikki” Fried, but because Palm Beach had failed to complete a machine recount of the ballots cast in that race, election workers were unable to start a hand recount. Election workers rely on machine counts to find ballots in need of closer scrutiny.
Palm Beach didn’t actually finish a machine recount of any of the three statewide races by the 3 p.m. deadline Thursday, or a machine recount of a Florida House race that appeared to have been decided by just 37 votes. Faced with decade-old ballot-counting machines only capable of recounting one race at a time, Palm Beach had to submit its results from Saturday in lieu of machine recount results.
Election workers continued the machine recount of ballots cast in the Senate race after the deadline and had completed that step in time to begin the hand recount around noon Friday. Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher said she only expected the manual recount to take a few hours and that she hoped to continue with the other recounts if she gets permission from a federal judge.
Even if Bucher gets permission, however, it’s unlikely the recounts would be completed in time. Final vote tallies from Florida’s 67 counties are due on Nov. 18 and will be certified by the state on Nov. 20. If Palm Beach doesn’t make that deadline, the county’s previously submitted results will automatically be considered official.
Bucher told a federal judge in a hearing on Thursday that finishing the full recount could “optimistically” take until Dec. 15 or possibly until “the later part of December, very close to Christmas.”
There are also a number of court cases that could affect Palm Beach’s recount.
Democratic candidate Jim Bonfiglio, who is trailing Republican Mike Caruso by just 37 votes in the race for House District 89, filed a lawsuit earlier in the week to extend the recount deadline. The suit complained that Palm Beach was prioritizing recounts by their position on the ballot — moving from U.S. Senate, to governor, then agriculture commissioner — before conducting the recounts in his state House race.
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled on Friday that Palm Beach’s canvassing board could reorder the races that are being counted, permitting House District 89 votes to be counted after Senate votes. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the canvassing board planned to take that step.
In his order, Walker did not grant Bonfiglio’s initial request that a court extend recount deadlines to allow his race to be reviewed manually, noting that the Florida Legislature’s definition of an emergency under the election code was too narrow to encompass this situation.
During an earlier hearing, Bucher testified that both the machine and hand recounts for the U.S. Senate race would be completed Friday, and that given the smaller footprint of the House District 89 race, a machine and manual recount for that contest could be completed much more quickly.
If the board declines to vote to reorder the races, Walker added, “Plaintiffs may inform this Court so that the case can be addressed on the merits.”
In a separate case, the Nelson campaign sued Detzner and Palm Beach County on Thursday to demand a hand count of all ballots. The lawsuit argues that because Palm Beach’s ballot-counting machines have suffered mechanical problems, including overheating on Tuesday night and giving incorrect vote totals, “A machine recount is no longer a viable or reliable alternative for protecting Palm Beach County’s voters from suffering irreparable injury or for safeguarding the public interest.”
