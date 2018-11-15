‘We’re in the home stretch here’: Broward only has dozens of ballots left to recount

Though starting later than Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties and encountering various issues, Broward County’s machine recount of the Florida Governor, U.S. Senate and Department of Agriculture commissioner races was all but finished early Thursday.

Staff announced that the vast majority of the machine recount was finished at 1 a.m. Thursday. The deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.

Broward finished recounting! Around 1am apparently. Canvasssing board is now reviewing duplicates made yesterday and OKing 300 more that need to be duplicated pic.twitter.com/UyfzJpskHo — Alex Harris (@harrisalexc) November 15, 2018

Broward now must finish running 384 duplicated ballots that were damaged during the machine recount. Broward election planning and development director Joe D’Alessandro said the newest batch of 300 is still being printed.

“We’re in the home stretch here,” said canvassing Judge Deborah Carpenter-Toye

Narrow margins in races for U.S. Senate, governor and commissioner of agriculture forced Secretary of State Ken Detzner to order an automatic machine recount in all three races Saturday. Florida’s 67 elections supervisors each have until 3 p.m. Thursday to finish their recounts and submit their new tallies to the state.

The Canvassing Board will meet later Thursday.





This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.