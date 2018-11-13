Broward has started recounting its ballots. How can it make the Thursday deadline?

Broward has officially started the actual recount, but the county still isn’t done sorting out ballots.

Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., the county’s election department stopped separating out the first page of the ballots and began counting early votes, said Broward Supervisor of Elections Attorney Lisa Crawford.

“We have begun counting early votes,” she said. “And then they’ll pick up on some of the other sorting that needs to be done.”

She did not know what time the staffers plan to switch back to sorting or how many hours of counting would get done today.

When asked how many hours of sorting were left to do, Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes said “as many as it takes.”

But Fred Bellis, Broward’s elections operations coordinator, still has full confidence that Broward will finish by Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline to turn in its results from the machine recounts triggered Saturday by the tight margins in the races for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner.

“There hasn’t been a deadline that we’ve missed,” Snipes said.

As of about 2 p.m., Broward Election Planning Director Joseph D’Alessandro announced the county has completed 199,000 of the 299,000 early voting ballots and expects to finish early voting tabulation and separating out over and under votes by early afternoon. At that point, Broward had separated out 10 boxes of of over and under votes with an unknown number of ballots inside.

“There’ll be a lot more,” D’Alessandro said.

How is this possible when Miami-Dade has been working around the clock since Saturday and is still not done?

First of all, Broward started the recount window with about about 20 percent fewer votes to count than Miami-Dade did. Miami-Dade was home to about one out of every 10 votes cast in Florida for the 2018 general election, for a total of 813,087 ballots to count again. That’s more than any other county in Florida. Broward has the second largest number, 714,859.

Another factor in its favor: Broward has faster high-speed counting machines than Miami-Dade does, according to Miami-Dade officials familiar with both models.

Broward is using 12 of these high-speed counting machines to mow through the 700,000 ballots.

And staffers will work 12-hour shifts around the clock. For the August primary, Broward only had five high-speed machines. Snipes decided to buy three more (at $115,000 a pop) to beef up for Election Day, and another four are on loan from the manufacturer.

But if the deadline is missed, the original results reported Saturday are what’s counted.