Scott-Nelson race for U.S. Senate seat could be headed for a recount

Maybe.
Just 34,435 votes separated Gov. Rick Scott and Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson on Wednesday morning, a difference of 0.42 percentage points.
That’s within the margin that could launch a recount. But it’s not automatic.
If the two candidates are separated by one-half of a percentage point or less, state law allows for a machine recount of the results. Only Secretary of State Ken Detzner — an appointee of Scott — can call for a recount.
If a machine recount ends with the two candidates separated by one-quarter of a percentage point or less, then a manual recount would take place. That’s a time-consuming process of manually counting the ballots.
If the results are that close, then every possible vote becomes more critical, including overseas and military ballots, provisional ballots and vote by mail ballots that have defects such as a missing or non-matching signature.
Scott claimed victory just before midnight on Tuesday, taking the stage to chants of “Senator Scott” with most precincts counted and a comfortable 60,000 vote lead. However, the Associated Press had not called the race as of Wednesday morning.
Confusion at Nelson headquarters left reporters and a handful of straggling supporters believing the three-term Senator had conceded. Around 12:15, a campaign staffer over a microphone said: “This is obviously not the result Senator Nelson’s campaign has worked hard for. The senator will be making a full statement tomorrow to thank all those who rallied for his cause.”
But after 1 a.m. Wednesday, the campaign put out a statement clarifying that Nelson would wait for all the ballots to be counted.
The additional votes appear to have come from Broward County, where there were reports of difficulties sending in results.
Whatever the outcome, it’s a fitting finish for a race that has been neck-and-neck since the first poll of 2018 dropped in early February. Nelson by one over Scott, it said. A statistical tie.
In the nine months since, Nelson and Scott campaigned on healthcare and immigration, red tide and blue-green algae, Russian hacking and Puerto Rico recovery, Nelson’s missed Senate votes and Scott’s intertwined investments, a Navy hat and an empty suit, a Supreme Court pick’s beach week and a private beach statute tweak.
There was a debate. There was a hurricane. There was a debate over when to debate after the hurricane.
Scott campaigned with President Donald Trump. Nelson campaigned with former President Barack Obama.
Well over $100 million was spent, much of it on television ads.
After all that, about half of one percent of 8.1 million votes separated these two.
