Florida election results: Governor and Senate races very close after big turnout

Early results in Florida’s most important elections showed close contests in the races for governor, U.S. Senate and a crucial South Florida congressional seat, while Democrat Donna Shalala won her bid for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor, trailed Republican Ron DeSantis by roughly 37,000 votes, with more than half of precincts reporting. Each candidate had 49 percent.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democratic incumbent, was behind Republican Gov. Rick Scott by 15,000 votes. And GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo was barely trailing Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
Curbelo, a two-term incumbent in a district that covers the Florida Keys and southwest Miami-Dade County, lagged Mucarsel-Powell by fewer than 2,500 votes, as of 8 p.m. County-level results showed Curbelo with a slight advantage in the Keys but behind in Miami-Dade.
Meanwhile, Shalala had declared victory in her race for a Miami-Dade district won handily by Hillary Clinton in 2016. The former University of Miami president had roughly 52 percent of the vote against 46 percent for Salazar, a former television anchor. The seat had formerly been held by GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who is retiring. An independent candidate, Mayra Joli, had just 2 percent of the vote.
If Democrats win both seats, it could help the party capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The totals are based on vote-by-mail and early in-person ballots cast before Election Day, as well as precincts that reported day-of voting totals. More than 550,000 people voted early in Miami-Dade, far more than the previous midterm election in 2014. Election Day votes will be counted and released throughout the evening.
As expected, statewide Democratic candidates were faring well in South Florida, where Democrats dominate voter rolls.
Gillum had 59 percent of the vote in Miami-Dade and 70 percent in Broward County against Republican rival Ron DeSantis.
Nelson was leading Scott by similar margins, with 60 percent of the vote in Miami-Dade and 71 percent in Broward.
Thirty-nine percent of Floridians registered to vote did so early, either in person or by mail, according to state election figures.
Going into Election Day, the math favored Democrats: Nearly 23,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans had voted statewide, out of 5.2 million ballots cast early. Democrats ran up the score in South Florida and the Tallahassee region, while narrowly eking out an advantage among Orlando-area early voters. Republicans, meanwhile, were able to win big margins in traditional strongholds in the Panhandle and the Naples-Fort Myers area. They also outpaced Democrats in the wider Tampa area.
