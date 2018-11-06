Matt Caldwell edges Nikki Fried in the race for Florida’s agriculture commissioner

Throughout his campaign for commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, Rep. Matt Caldwell fashioned himself into the candidate Florida has seen time and time again. He ditched his signature bow tie for a cowboy hat, his dress shoes for brown leather boots, and he toured the state in a modest pickup truck with a small but mighty campaign staff.
The makeover worked. The seventh-generation Floridian won by a slim half point Tuesday, and celebrated with friends, family and supporters at Dina’s at Sabal Springs, a restaurant in Caldwell’s hometown of Fort Myers.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” Caldwell said Tuesday night. “We’ve driven 100,000-plus miles to share the message I believe in and the one to carry forward. I’m focused on agriculture, quality of life, the water, the issues that are critically important to every single Floridian.”
Caldwell defeated Democrat Nicole “Nikki” Fried, a lawyer and medical cannabis proponent from Broward County.
Caldwell, who has been traveling with the winning Republican slate, said he is excited to serve alongside his friends, old and new. He was elected with Lt. Gov.-elect Jeanette Núñez in 2010 and worked with CFO-elect Jimmy Patronis in the Legislature. He said he’s become closer friends with Attorney General-elect Ashley Moody on the trail, and is also fond of Governor-elect Ron DeSantis.
“It’s a great team, and we’ll be focused on the things that matter to Floridians,” he said.
Caldwell is an eight-year veteran of the Florida House of Representatives who ran a campaign predicated on his commitment to the environment and his promise to uphold the Second Amendment. He was born in Gainesville and raised in Fort Myers, where he still lives with his wife, Yvonne, and 10-year-old daughter, Ava. He attended local schools in Lee County. Caldwell received his associate’s degree from Edison State College — now Florida SouthWestern State College — and a bachelor’s degree in history from Florida Gulf Coast University.
After he graduated college, Caldwell worked as a real estate appraiser and became involved with the Lee County Republican Party. In 2008, he ran for state Senate against incumbent Dave Aronberg and lost. In 2009, he became Marco Rubio’s campaign chair in Lee County.
In 2010, Caldwell was elected to his current House seat, where he has played a role in supporting the construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, pushing the Florida Forever bill and drafting a water policy bill that eased restrictions on polluters.
During his time as a state representative, Caldwell played a big role in various policies tangential to the environment, marking himself as a champion — albeit a controversial one — for agricultural interests.
In 2016, Caldwell co-sponsored the Legacy Florida bill, which earmarked about $200 million a year from Amendment 1 to fund clean-up projects in the Everglades.
Later in 2016, he helped pass a major water policy bill that eased restrictions on polluters. He defends the decision and says the growing population and urban development in the state is also to blame for the phosphorus runoff into the Everglades.
Another controversial stance Caldwell took during session last year was his vote against the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. Caldwell, a Second Amendment purist, voted against the majority of his party.
As soon as the bill was signed into law, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block the age provision. The NRA’s first endorsement of 2018 was awarded to Caldwell, who maintains an “A+” rating.
Caldwell is popular with gun lovers and gun institutions alike, and he has seized on the reputation. A mailer that went out a week before the primary shows photos of Caldwell shooting a gun, shaking hands in a cowboy hat and appearing on CNN after he voted no on a bill to debate assault weapons.
His stance on guns separated him from Fried, who publicly distanced herself from the NRA on many occasions.
Republicans have won 13 of the last 14 Cabinet races, most by large margins.
