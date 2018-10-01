Andrew Gillum or Gillium? Even in Tallahassee, some are confused

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum catapulted to statewide and national fame after his upset win in the primary a little over a month ago — but despite the new name recognition, some people have struggled to spell the candidate’s last name correctly.
The now Democratic nominee for governor has been busy crisscrossing the state since his primary win, and recent polls show him slightly ahead of Republican candidate Ron DeSantis (whose own last name has also confounded some with its pronunciation). In Gillum’s case, the occasional voters (and even some canvassers) have still tried to drop in an extra “i” in his last name instead and say or write “Gillium.”
They’re not the only ones who’ve mixed up the mayor’s name, apparently. Even his own portrait at the Tallahassee Regional Airport bore the extra letter, which appeared to have gone uncorrected during his four-year term in the office.
By Monday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, the offending nameplate had been removed. For what it’s worth, Gillum’s name is spelled correctly for visitors as they exit the airport, where there is a much more prominently displayed sign.
The spelling error won’t matter — at least in Tallahassee — after Nov. 19, which will be Gillum’s last day as mayor regardless of the general election outcome. His former chief of staff Dustin Daniels and John Dailey, a Leon County commissioner, are both vying to succeed him.
