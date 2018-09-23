Gillum has small lead over DeSantis, while Scott and Nelson are deadlocked new poll shows

Democrat Andrew Gillum holds a tiny lead over Republican Ron DeSantis in their race for Governor, while Republican Gov. Rick Scott is in a dead heat with incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate, according to a new poll released Monday morning.
Gillum, with 47 percent of the voters, leads DeSantis with 43 percent in the poll conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, while Scott and Nelson were deadlocked at 45 percent apiece.
The poll of 616 likely Florida voters, conducted by telephone between Sept. 17 and 19, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.95 percent.
The results in the gubernatorial race closely mirror other polling done in Florida during the past month. The widely watched survey of five polls at the website RealClearPolitics.com shows Gillum with a lead ranging between 2 and 6 percentage points.
Polling results for the senate race have been slightly more fractured, though they say it’s a close call. Of the six polls canvassed by RealClearPolitics in that race, three have Scott leading by 1 to 3 points, one has Nelson ahead by a single point, and two are tried.
