With Scott visiting Puerto Rico, Nelson commemorates hurricane anniversary from Miami

In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., speaks during a roundtable discussion with education leaders from South Florida at the United Teachers of Dade headquarters in Miami. Nelson isn’t backing down from comments that Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state’s election systems ahead of this year’s crucial election. Nelson on Monday, Aug. 13, said that it would be “foolish to think” the Russians are not continuing their efforts to target Florida. Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states, including Florida, ahead of the 2016 election. He said criticism of his comments are for “partisan political purposes.” Lynne Sladky AP