DeSantis quits Congress, saying he’s too busy running for Florida governor

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis submitted a resignation letter on Monday to House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying it was “effective immediately.”
“As the Republican nominee for Governor of Florida, it is clear to me that I will likely miss the vast majority of our remaining session days for this Congress,” he wrote. “Under these circumstances, it would be inappropriate for me to accept a salary.”
The letter asks that the resignation be retroactive to Sept. 1 so DeSantis is not paid for the month of September.
DeSantis was on his third term in Congress. Absent this resignation, DeSantis could have remained in office until the date his successor was sworn in, which will be Jan. 3, 2019 — just days before Florida’s next governor will take office on January 8.
The decision is consistent with DeSantis’ strict ideology about Congress, as he declined his pension and healthcare plan shortly after he was elected. However, it could also indicate that he is feeling pressure from the Andrew Gillum campaign.
During his three terms, DeSantis had a very low absentee rate for most of his tenure representing the Palm Coast area. However, GovTrack, which tracks Congressional votes, shows that he has missed 53.8 percent of his votes July-September, a considerable spike.
With today’s news, there are now six vacant seats in U.S. House, whose constituents will likely have no representative until after the November election.
Running to take over DeSantis’ potentially vulnerable seat is Republican Mike Waltz, who bears many similarities to DeSantis as a former Green Beret, adviser to Dick Cheney, and Fox News contributor. The Democrat have fielded Nancy Soderberg, a former ambassador to the United Nations and deputy national security adviser to President Bill Clinton who easily won her primary.
This story will be updated.
McClatchy Washington correspondent Alex Daugherty contributed to this report.
