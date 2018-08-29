Gillum, blasted by President Trump on Twitter, says @ me next time

In politics, there is no rest for the weary.
Less than 12 hours after the general election ballot was set in the race for Florida governor, President Donald Trump began the general election right where he left off in the primary – campaigning for Republican Congressman and gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis.
In an early morning tweet, POTUS launched a bomb at Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum, calling the Tallahassee mayor a “failed socialist.”
“Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream… a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs”.
Gillum quickly shot back, needling the president for not directly mentioning his Twitter handle in his tweet so that he could immediately see it.
“What our state and country needs is decency, hope, and leadership. If you agree, join us at http://AndrewGillum.com. Also, @ me next time, @realDonaldTrump”
Trump is firmly behind DeSantis, a conservative congressman who has been a staunch defender of the president. The president is a prolific tweeter. Gillum’s social media team, meanwhile, is no slouch. Perhaps this will be a harbinger of things to come.
