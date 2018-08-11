Biscayne Bay is a ‘latrine,’ Greene says. But the images he points to are from Russia

In his new TV commercial, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeff Greene calls Biscayne Bay a “latrine,” and attacks opponent Philip Levine’s environmental record as mayor of Miami Beach. But the stock footage used in the commercial is not from Biscayne Bay, but from bodies of water as far away as Russia. The above screengrab shows polluted water in Russia, according to Pond5, the website where the footage is being sold. Jeff Greene for Florida