Head of Florida’s long-troubled child welfare agency steps down

The head of Florida’s long-troubled child welfare agency is stepping down, the state announced Friday, after a four-year stint outlasting any of the agency’s prior chiefs but marked by criticism over high-profile child deaths.
Mike Carroll — a 28-year-veteran of the Department of Children & Families and its predecessor, the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services — will leave effective Sept. 6, according to a statement from Gov. Rick Scott’s office. A replacement for the director has not yet been named.
Carroll became the third leader to take over DCF’s reins in a year in 2014 amid one of the most tumultuous reckonings in the agency’s history. A Miami Herald investigation that year detailed the deaths of 477 children whose families had histories with the agency. When Carroll took the top slot, he vowed that any child’s death was “unacceptable” and that the department needed to improve.
But Carroll’s tenure was marked by continued struggles to address high-profile child deaths. The following year, an agency report documented missed opportunities in the case of 5-year-old Phoebe Jonchuck, who died after her father dropped her from a St. Petersburg bridge. That same year, Carroll acknowledged “system failures” in the brutal deaths of two other Tampa Bay-area children. As recently as May, a scathing report faulted several individuals — including agency investigators — in the January scalding death of 1-year-old Ethan Coley.
Scott’s office, in a statement, made no mention of those cases but praised Carroll for increasing substance abuse treatment services in the state, setting record adoption numbers and improving state-operated mental health treatment facilities.
Carroll’s departure is another in a number of high-profile state resignations, which are typical as the governor nears the end of his second and final term. The embattled head of the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice, Christina K. Daly, is also stepping down later this month, the agency announced.
This story will be updated.
Comments