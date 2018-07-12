Contradicting law he signed, Gov. Rick Scott asks counties to ensure access to Florida beaches

In this May 15, 2018, photo Bill Hackmeyer walks on the beach near his condo, in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. A new Florida law has reignited a fight over beach access in a Florida Panhandle county known for its pristine, sugar-white sand and rolling dunes, right in time for the July 4th holiday. Hackmeyer defends his fight to keep the public off of the private beach in front of his gated community. On Thursday, Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order contradicting that law. Brendan Farrington AP