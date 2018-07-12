Overlooked deadline could stop some medical marijuana processing in Florida

Surterra Therapeutics Cultivation Manager Wes Conner walks through one of the rooms within the company’s 6,000-square-foot facility on the outskirts of Tallahassee, where marijuana plants were in their initial stages of growth in June 2016. Surterra is among about half of the medical marijuana treatment centers in the state that have not completed a third-party food safety inspection required by the state. Joe Rondone AP