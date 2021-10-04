National Politics

Family of man killed by FBI wants video of shooting released

The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif.

Family members of a man shot and killed by an FBI agent in Oakland last month demanded Monday authorities release surveillance video of what happened.

The family of Jonathan Cortez, 31, also asked for the names of the FBI agents and other law enforcement officers who were serving a search warrant when the fatal shooting happened Sept. 13 in the Fruitvale neighborhood, KTVU-TV reported.

The FBI said Cortez was armed and posed a threat to federal officers who were serving an arrest warrant. The FBI still has not said if Cortez was the target of the warrant.

Cortez’s family says the FBI agent did not have to use deadly force even if he was a parolee.

Relatives said Cortez was a father of three who was “full of life, always smiling and went out of his way to help people,” including those who needed to get off drugs and into rehabilitation programs. They said he wanted to be a chef like his father.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

South Carolina elections director resigns ahead of schedule

October 04, 2021 11:06 PM

National Politics

Georgia deputy shoots man who walked on I-75 with handgun

October 04, 2021 11:06 PM

Business

Beshear urges bonuses for essential workers during pandemic

October 04, 2021 11:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service