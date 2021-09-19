Chicago police officer fatally shoots 28-year-old man

A 28-year-old man died Sunday after a Chicago police officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shot him, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a residence on the city’s South Side just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Officers encountered a man who was allegedly armed with a knife and an officer shot his service weapon, according to police.

The man was later pronounced dead.

The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of an investigation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the death and the use of force.