Sheriff, deputy guilty of forgery, acquitted on other counts

A former Texas County sheriff and deputy sheriff who were in a romantic relationship were found guilty Thursday of forgery after a judge acquitted them on several other charges.

Judge John Beger found former Sheriff James Sigman guilty of one count of forgery and Deputy Jennifer Tomaszewski guilty of two forgery charges.

The forgery charges involved incorrect timecards for Tomaszewski.

The other felony and misdemeanor charges alleged Tomaszewski acted as an officer despite not being qualified for the job. Prosecutors also alleged she used violence and threats against inmates, tried to use information from a law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate and allowed a child to be exposed to violent and dangerous inmates.

Beger said prosecutors did not provide sufficient evidence to prove those counts, KYTV reported.

More than 40 officers were fired or quit in the year before the officers were charged, according to the indictment.

The judge set sentencing for Oct. 22.