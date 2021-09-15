Protest over University of Kansas assault claims draws crowd

Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday night protest outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations over the weekend.

“The university takes seriously all allegations of sexual violence and has robust processes to investigate such allegations,” university spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email Tuesday. “We encourage anyone who has experienced sexual violence to contact law enforcement or the university's Office of Civil Rights and Title IX to initiate an investigation.”

The university has multiple resources to assist individuals who have experienced sexual violence, she said.

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

“Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement,” the statement said. “Due to the recent nature of these allegations and the need for a full and complete investigation, Phi Kappa Psi cannot provide further comments at this time.”

A petition to remove Phi Kappa Psi from campus had garnered more than 12,400 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.