Homicide suspect shot and wounded by Topeka police

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

Several Topeka police shot and wounded a man who was a suspect in a woman's death earlier this week, police said Friday.

Interim Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said the suspect, Jesse B. Lees, suffered potentially life-threatening wounds during the confrontation in a residential area. No officers were hurt.

Wheeles did not release further information and said the case was being turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The police officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which standard practice after a shooting.

Police had said they were seeking Lees, 33, of Topeka, for questioning in the death of Jennifer A. Morris, 25, of Topeka. Her body was found in a home Wednesday evening. Police have not said how she died.

