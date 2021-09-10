National Politics

VA nurse practitioner pleads guilty to sex abuse of patients

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two patients at a Veterans Affairs clinic in St. Louis County.

William Luchtefeld, 62, of Edwardsville, pleaded guilty Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court to second-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Lutchtefeld abused one patient in June 2019 and another five months later in November, prosecutors have said.

One of Luchtefeld’s victims asked the court to sentence Luchtefeld to prison during Thursday's plea hearing. She told the court that the abuse resulted in mental anguish and a loss of trust in others.

Luchtefeld is set to be sentenced on Oct. 21.

