Auburn police to use mail to warn residents of sex offenders

Police in an Alabama city will soon begin mailing notifications to residents when a sex offender moves into the neighborhood.

Auburn residents will receive a notice in the mail if a sex offender moves within 1,500 feet (457 meters) of their homes, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Auburn police say the notices will include a photograph and other relevant information about the offender. They say the notifications are aimed at increasing community awareness.

Schools and child care facilities within three miles of a sex offender’s address will also receive notices.

Residents can expect to begin seeing the notifications later this month, the newspaper reported.