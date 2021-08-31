State Sen. Moon announces campaign for congressional seat

State Sen. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican, announced Tuesday that he will seek election to succeed U.S. Rep. Billy Long in Missouri's 7th District congressional seat.

Moon, a cattle rancher, said in an online announcement that he would work to preserve former President Donald Trump's legacy and fight against critical race theory, funding for Planned Parenthood and to punish China and Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, for “their lies about COVID.”

Moon served in the Missouri House from 2013 to 2020, when he was elected to the Senate. He is a member of the Senate's Conservative Caucus and said in his announcement that he has been voted the top constitutional conservative in Jefferson City.

Sam Alexander, an emergency room doctor at CoxHealth, has also announced his candidacy to replace Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. The primary is in August 2022.