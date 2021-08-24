Pilot killed in small plane crash in western Missouri

The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed when the aircraft crashed into a cornfield in western Missouri’s Bates County, authorities there said.

The crash was reported late Monday morning to the county’s emergency services after the Piper J3C-65 was reported overdue at an airport on Sunday afternoon. Another pilot in the area spotted the wreckage in the field northwest of Adrian and landed to help direct emergency responders to the site. A Bates County sheriff’s deputy also used a search and rescue drone to help guide other deputies, state troopers, police and medics to the crash site.

Officials said the plane had taken off from a private airstrip, and the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. Authorities did not immediately release the pilot's name.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and state and local officials are investigating the crash.