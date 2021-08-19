Man accused of shooting police chief facing several charges

A man accused of shooting a suburban Philadelphia borough police chief during a confrontation at a condominium complex has been charged with attempted murder.

Colin Petroziello, 24, also faces aggravated assault and related charges stemming from Wednesday's incident at the Yardley Commons complex. He was arraigned Wednesday night and ordered held without bail, and it wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly was shot in the hand and ear while assisting a probation officer who had gone to the complex to check on Petroziello. The probation officer had heard doors slamming and arguing inside the unit where Petroziello and his mother live, and she called Yardley police to report the domestic disturbance.

Kelly arrived at the home a short time later, and he told investigators he looked through a window on the door and saw Petroziello lying on the top of the steps with a shotgun aimed at him and the probation officer. Petroziello then allegedly fired the shotgun through the front door, wounding Kelly.

Kelly was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said. The probation officer was not injured.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Petroziello barricaded himself in the apartment, and SWAT team members soon arrived. Authorities soon learned that Petroziello’s mother was inside the home with him, and she told them he was armed with a shotgun. About 90 minutes later, she told officers her son was asleep on the floor, and she tossed the shotgun out of a window and safely escaped through the same window.

Petroziello remained in the unit for about three hours before officiers forced their way in and arrested him. He was not injured in the incident.