Parson won’t call lawmakers back early for redistricting

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said he won’t call lawmakers back to work early this year to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

Parson told reporters gathered at the Missouri State Fair that he doesn’t plan on calling a special legislative session this year.

“I don’t anticipate a special session at all for the remainder of the year unless we had to do that,” Parson said.

That means state lawmakers won’t officially begin work redrawing the boundaries of U.S. representatives’ districts until they return to the Capitol in January for their annual session.

In Missouri, state lawmakers create congressional districts. Citizen commissions draw state legislative districts.