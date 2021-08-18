New Hinds County sheriff wants to coordinate crime efforts

The new sheriff of Hinds County says he plans to work with police in Jackson and outlying suburbs to tackle crime.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed Marshand Crisler as interim sheriff during a special meeting Monday, the Clarion Ledger reports. He replaces Sheriff Lee Vance, who died from cardiorespiratory failure as a result of COVID-19 earlier this month.

Crisler will serve as interim sheriff until a special election on Nov. 2 for the remaining 2 ½ years of Vance’s term.

He said coordinating with other law enforcement agencies was key.

“What we know is that, based on the data, criminals are not respectful of lines or territories, quite frankly” he said.

He said he also wants to assess the state of the sheriff's department and Raymond Detention Center.

Crisler, a former Jackson city councilman, previously served as Utica chief of police.