Judge dismisses cases against 3 former Selma officers

A judge agreed to a request by the state attorney general's office on Monday and dismissed charges against three one-time Selma police officers arrested during a probe into guns that were missing from an evidence room.

Circuit Judge John Bush dismissed cases against former officers Jeffrey Hardy, 48; Toriano Neely, 50; and Kendall Thomas, 41, who were placed on leave in late 2018 and later charged with making false statements.

The judge ruled after state prosecutors sought to throw out the cases without citing a reason. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the cases were “weak,” and the ruling meant other cases that were held up because of the officers' arrest now could move forward.

“I am glad the AG decided to end these cases that have dragged on for a couple of years,” he said.

Neely had supervised the department’s detectives, and Hardy and Thomas were sergeants who worked under him. Julian McPhillips, an attorney who represented the officers, said the cases were “devoid of merit and baseless” and should have been dropped earlier, news outlets reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State and federal agencies opened an investigation into current and past employees of the Selma Police Department after a large number of guns were taken, including one later connected to a homicide.