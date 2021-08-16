National Politics

Rain, clogged drain flood Texas Capitol atrium and corridor

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas

Torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined Sunday to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol, officials said.

Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the flooding in an urgent Twitter message saying his office was working with affected state agencies and the State Preservation Board, which maintains the building, to get the leak stopped and the ankle-deep water mopped up.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Abbott's message said.

Video posted on social media showed water leaking from an atrium skylight and down a back corridor of the Capitol Extension. A Preservation Board spokesman said officials traced the water to a clogged storm drain on the extension roof.

