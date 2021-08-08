Alabama man shot dead in police anti-drug operation

An Alabama man was shot dead during drug-related police activity, although the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency isn't saying who shot him or what led up to the gunshots.

Nathan Larry Parsons, a 49-year-old Gardendale man, died Friday at the Good Hope Campground on the south side of Cullman, local news outlets report.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting involved state and local officers assigned to the State Bureau of Investigation's Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

No officers or agents were injured.

The agency refused to release further information, citing an ongoing investigation. It said results of the investigation will be turned over to the Cullman County district attorney, who will decide whether to seek criminal charges.