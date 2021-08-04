Whitmer campaign wants money to defend against Betsy DeVos — but she hasn’t announced run

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan GOP billionaire Betsy DeVos, who served as education secretary under former President Donald Trump, has made no public statements about plans to run for governor of Michigan.

But you would never know that from reading the latest request for financial donations sent out by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign.

"The political insiders have spent months recruiting a candidate to run against me, and they've found not one, but two: James Craig and Betsy DeVos," the Whitmer campaign campaign says in a new request for donations sent to Michigan households, which also references the recently retired Detroit police chief.

"The news of Betsy DeVos's run comes a day after I signed our public education budget," the letter says. "DeVos is a threat to public education and the future of our state, and we need to be ready to counter her billionaire-funded campaign."

But there has been no news of a DeVos run. The four-page letter cites as its source a July 13 article in the Capitol newsletter MIRS that cited anonymous sources as saying DeVos "has been asked to consider a run by more than two people." The article went on to say: "The word is that she has not slammed the door shut but the door is not open (and) she has not done any polling or focus groups."

Simon Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, said the fundraising pitch is almost certainly the product of polling or focus groups that show just the mention of Betsy DeVos — who also backed the 2012 "right-to-work" legislation opposed by Michigan unions — gets Democrats fired up.

"This is clearly an example of what happens when our politics becomes laser-focused on raising the most amount of money possible, even if it may be playing fast and loose with the truth."

Asked whether the campaign was exaggerating the DeVos story as a way of generating more donations, campaign spokesman Mark Fisk did not provide a direct answer.

“Whether as a candidate, major funder pulling the puppet strings or as an extreme ideological force, Betsy DeVos will continue to play a major role in the chaotic Republican primary, and we will be running hard against her dangerous, extreme agenda one way or the other," Fisk said.

Nate Bailey, a spokesman for DeVos, said only DeVos can say whether she has any interest in running for governor, and she was not available to comment Tuesday.

"She hasn't said word one about it, but Whitmer sure seems scared of it," Bailey said.

DeVos, an advocate for both charter schools and for public funding of private schools, spoke out in a July 13 Fox News editorial about school curriculum favored by the National Education Association, a teachers union. DeVos also publicly criticized Whitmer's veto from the school aid budget of a $155 million reading grant program to be administered by Grand Valley State University that the Michigan Education Association has described as a school "voucher" plan.

But the story of a possible DeVos run for governor has gained little traction. In fact, DeVos appeared on the Paul W. Smith Show on WJR-AM in Detroit in July to criticize Whitmer's veto and Smith, who is generally on top of current events, did not even ask her whether she was considering a run.

Dick DeVos, the spouse of Betsy DeVos, was the GOP nominee for governor against Democratic incumbent Jennifer Granholm in 2006. Granholm defeated DeVos by 14 points, despite the fact DeVos spent more than $35 million of his own money on the campaign.

Dick DeVos appeared in July on "Michigan's Big Show," a radio program hosted by Michael Patrick Shiels, and, when asked, said he thought his wife would make a "fantastic governor." But he added: "The question is if she's interested in being the governor. That's a question you'd have to ask her some day."

The rather innocuous comments from Dick DeVos generated a July 27 news release from the Michigan Democratic Party, saying, "Betsy DeVos Nabs Key Blessing," as she mulls a decision.

Whitmer's recent fundraising letter did retreat at one point from the "news of Betsy DeVos's run" comment. Another line in the letter says: "Should she enter the race, DeVos is poised to dump untold cash to not only win the governor's mansion, but endanger school board races, state legislative races and more."

The Whitmer campaign recently reported record fundraising for a non-election year, leaving it with more than $10 million in cash in the bank. But the campaign has been criticized for its decision to exceed the donor limits set out in the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, citing a recall threat and a 1984 declaratory ruling issued by former Michigan Secretary of State Richard Austin. Some of that criticism has come from the Michigan Freedom Fund, backed by DeVos.

Craig, who said, "I'm running," during a July 21 TV appearance on Fox News, appeared to pull back from that declaration in a July 22 radio interview and is officially "in the exploratory phase of running for governor," said his Grand Rapids-based political consultant, John Yob.

Whitmer has not officially announced that she will seek a second four-year term in 2022, but she is expected to do so.

