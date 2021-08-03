Detroit mayor leads in primary voting; fight on for second

DETROIT — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was leading Tuesday in early primary election results, but the race was focused on who will challenge the two-term incumbent in the fall.

Duggan had 58% of the vote in early results followed by former Deputy Mayor Anthony Adamsat 15%, second-time candidate Myya Jones at 9.4% and perennial candidate Tom Barrow at 8.6%. The incumbent is the most visible and well-funded candidate in a 10-candidate primary.

Stacy Terrell, 50, said she voted to uphold the Duggan administration “because I’m very pleased with Duggan and what he has done thus far.”

She wasn’t alone. A handful of other voters also said they supported Duggan.

But others said they believed in Adams, who served in the administration of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and was an executive assistant to ex-Mayor Coleman Young.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Right now, Adams seems like the best choice because it’s just time for change and he’s the one who has nearly been in the position before,” said Nigel Hartford, 46.

Candidate Kiawana Brown, a minister, passed out fliers late Tuesday trying to convince voters to see the difference she could make for the city.

“I’m excited as the polls close. We’ve worked," Brown said. "When you do this type of work, you get to the end and think of what you could have done and you realize how much you did. We’ve been literally riding through the city every day."

Duggan raised more than $1.1 million in campaign contributions between January and July 18. Second to Duggan is Adams, who raised $160,000 during the reporting period and Barrow received $30,000 in contributions.

In his tenure, Duggan, 63, notes he's established the Department of Neighborhoods, overseen service improvements and prioritized blight elimination, affordable housing and access to jobs training through programs like Detroit at Work.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He credits his administration's programs like the "People Plan" and Detroit Community Health Corps. for a drop in the city's poverty rate from 40% to 30% in the last five years, prior to the pandemic. The city, he said, is allocating the first round of $400 million from the American Rescue Plan to build back small businesses and move neighborhoods forward.

If reelected, the mayor said he would focus on job training, establishing more commercial districts and bouncing back from the pandemic.

Duggan, a former Wayne County prosecutor and deputy Wayne County executive, first took office in 2014 after mounting a write-in campaign in the 2013 primary and defeating the late-Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon that fall. He was reelected in 2017 with more than 70% of the vote over former state Sen. Coleman Young II.

Adams, 65, built his campaign on Detroit's crime and poverty rates, accusing Duggan of "benign neglect." He insists there is "a clear need for change" following the city's over-taxation of residents and infrastructure failures.

If elected, Adams said he would sign an executive order halting the transfer of property to the Wayne County treasurer for tax foreclosure. He then would focus on affordable housing, a community policing strategy and launch a general day of amnesty that he calls, "Get Yourself Together Day."

The past general counsel and president of Detroit public schools, Adams also was interim director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Adams celebrated Tuesday night with about two dozen supporters at his headquarters on Livernois Avenue after polls closed. He had gospel music playing in an old building with no central air conditioning confident that he’d be taking the mayor’s office in January.

“It's been a wonderful experience so far,” he told The Detroit News. “This race is really about inspiring people that we can truly get to the next level. If we continue to work together and work for a common purpose which is to uplift everybody in our city.”

Adams said he’s the only candidate that understands residents fear of being evicted from their homes, flooded out of their basements and of crime in the city.

“We have to assure people that there is a place for people in the city that we all can can band together and understand that greatness that's within us is,” he said. “That is what is not being said, we are great, we can do great things, we have to draw upon that DNA of our collective experience in order to make sure that people do not have to be worried about being overtaxed out at homes.”

Jones, 26, unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2017 and now has a master's in business administration. Jones said she's making another run because government has "continuously failed ... to redress inequities in our policies and programs that serve as barriers to equal opportunity." She is an account manager for Google, where she leads diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"The current administration is lacking accountability, transparency and real engagement," Jones said. "I plan to change this by being a very involved mayor who really cares about her residents."

Barrow, 71, said he decided in April to step into the race under the campaign banner "Real Detroiter," after he hadn't seen other challengers to Duggan who could "bring the energy."

It's Barrow's second go-around with Duggan for the mayoral post after challenging him in 2013 — Barrow's fifth run for the office overall. He previously challenged Dave Bing and the late Coleman A. Young, unsuccessfully running for the office in 1985, 1989 and 2009.

Barrow is playing up "local pride" in the city that he contends is recovering from an unjust bankruptcy. The former practicing certified public accountant has led the civic group Citizens for Detroit's Future and has been a watchdog and advocate for election reforms.

Other contenders include FOCUS: Hope community director Jasahn Larsosa; Detroit budget manager Charleta McInnis; past mayoral challenger Danetta Simpson; Art Tyus, who formerly ran for state representative; and publisher D. Etta Wilcoxon.

Brown, 43, has served in a ministry for 15 years and is founder of Zoe House of Beauty, a nonprofit with a mission to “Beautify Women from the Inside Out." The most pressing issue, she said, is the deterioration of city neighborhoods and addressing fair housing and employment.

Larsosa, 41, is director of advocacy, equity and community empowerment at Focus: HOPE.

Larsosa is focused on growing generational wealth through increased homeownership and contends he's the candidate to bridge the "tale of two Detroits" together.

McInnis, 45, emphasized her experience serving as the city's budget manager for the past 18 years and as the second deputy fire commissioner for two years. Her focus is on requiring background checks on gun purchases, increasing teacher salaries in the city, and making college affordable.

Simpson, 50, unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2017. She was among half of the 2017 mayoral candidates who were convicted felons.

Tyus,57, a butcher, spent years working in cyber technology and is now an information specialist.The most pressing issue facing the city, he says, is HIV and a housing crisis. If elected, he'll create a senior council just to focus on elder community needs.

Wilcoxon, publisher and editor of the Renaissance Observer, touts herself as "the peoples' advocate." Wilcoxon, 64, previously ran for state representative, city clerk, city council and Congress.

She contends Detroiters are being robbed by a water drainage tax, over-taxation on properties and a lack of access to jobs that pay a meaningful wage, and she's not impressed with Detroit's demolition program.

———