Police: Man arrested for baseball bat attack in Garden City

Authorities say a 36-year-old man is under arrest after breaking into a Garden City home and chasing people inside while wielding a baseball bat.

Police said they received a report about a man outside a home who was hitting a tree with a wooden bat, the Wichita Eagle reported. He then started beating it on an unlocked door of the home.

Police said in a news release that he then smashed the bat into a large window, climbed into the residence and chased two people, threatening them.

When the people ran outside, he followed and began hitting two vehicles, causing extensive damage, authorities said.

He refused police instructions to drop the bat, walked closer to the officers, and attempted to swing the bat, police said.

Police said he was arrested on possible charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.