Sheriff’s deputy killed in Vancouver, Washington, 2 detained

A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in in Vancouver, Washington on Friday evening, authorities said.

Two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are searching for a third person of interest, according to Vancouver police.

The shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex just before 7 p.m. and the deputy died later at a local hospital, The Columbian reported.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday identified the deputy killed as 46-year-old Jeremy Brown, who had most recently been working as a detective. Brown worked for the county Sheriff's Office for 15 years and had also been a corrections deputy and patrol deputy, officials said.

The Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating, Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp said early Saturday in a news release.

No further information about what happened during the incident has been made public.

Late Friday, the sheriff's office in a statement said this is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Portland metro area.

“Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times,” the statement said.