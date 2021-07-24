Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019

A police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence was charged with murder Friday in the death of a retired police investigator, authorities said.

Retired Rock Hill Police Lt. Larry Vaughan, 54, was found dead around 3:15 p.m. Friday in his Rock Hill apartment, York County deputies said.

Several hours later, Evan Robert Hawthorne was arrested about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Vaughan's apartment, deputies said.

Hawthorne, 27, is charged with murder. Jail records did not indicate if he had an attorney.

Hawthorne was fired from the Chester County Sheriff's Office in 2019 after investigators said he crashed his patrol car while driving intoxicated off duty.

Deputies did not say if Hawthorne knew Vaughan or why he might have killed the retired officer. The York County Coroner's Office said Vaughan was assaulted, but did did not specify how.

Rock Hill Police asked the York County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death since Vaughan was a former city police officer.