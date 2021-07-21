Police: Man killed in shooting at Wichita apartment complex

A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in central Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex parking lot, where officers found the man with a gunshot wound, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they’re investigating to try to learn what led up to the shooting. Investigators did not immediately make any arrests and said they did not yet have any suspects in the case.