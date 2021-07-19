US, NATO allies accuse China of Microsoft hacking

WASHINGTON — The United States backed by NATO and EU allies on Monday condemned a series of cyberattacks allegedly carried out at the behest of the Chinese state, in particular the hacking of Microsoft Exchange servers earlier this year.

The attacks enabled hackers to gain access to computer networks around the world via the Microsoft servers, and are estimated to have affected over a quarter of a million servers worldwide.

Most of the victims were in the private sector, according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China's Ministry of State Security "has fostered an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial gain," the statement said.

NATO, Britain, Canada, Australia and the European Union also issued statements over the Microsoft Exchange Server hack.

The EU, which imposed its first-ever sanctions for cybercrime on China and Russia last year, said the incident had "undermined the security and integrity of thousands of computers and networks worldwide."

Hackers continue to exploit the access gained to date, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

The Canberra government in a statement said that some of the computers and networks affected were in Australia.

"The Australian Government is also seriously concerned about reports from our international partners that China's Ministry of State Security is engaging contract hackers who have carried out cyber-enabled intellectual property theft for personal gain and to provide commercial advantage to the Chinese Government," the statement added.

The charges could set Washington and Brussels on further confrontation course with China.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been pushing a tough course against China since he took office. The Biden administration imposed sanctions against Russia in the past because of hacker attacks.

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced charges against four Chinese nationals, three of them government agents, for the alleged state-backed hacking campaign.

They are accused of having stolen intellectual property in a range of sectors - from commercial aviation and defense to medical research — over several years.

The targets, according to the charges, include a broad range of institutions. For example, universities in California, Pennsylvania and Texas, among others, were subject to hacking attempts, as well as a US defence contractor and a Swiss chemicals company.

