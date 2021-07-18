9-year-old bicyclist struck by pickup driven by Chicago cop

A 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street was struck and killed by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the officer, who hasn’t been identified, says he didn’t see Hershel Weinberger before hitting him Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the officer struck the child as he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died.

"Our hearts go out to the family," Catanzara said. “This officer is certainly never going to forget that.”

Catanzara says the 48-year-old officer took a Breathalyzer test that was negative. The Chicago Tribune reported that the officer underwent drug testing.

Police said no citations or charges have been filed.