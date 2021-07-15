Deputy shot while responding to domestic disturbance

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance early Thursday, authorities said.

Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Granite Falls home around 1 a.m. after a child went to a neighbor and said their mother was being assaulted, news outlets reported. Deputies forced their way inside the home when no one opened the door and Christopher Payne, 29, shot a deputy in the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies surrounded the home and made contact with Payne. The victim escaped the home before law enforcement arrived, but an 18-month-old was still inside with Payne, who surrendered to deputies shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Payne and the child were not injured. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

Payne was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony child abuse and weapons offenses. He's being held on a $10 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. It's not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Payne was also served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated case of assault on a female, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing.